PM Modi's Lord Murugan post comes amid the Thiruparankundram Deepam controversy as the Supreme Court orders fresh lamp lighting, CISF security and contempt proceedings against Tamil Nadu officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted the Tamil devotional phrase "Vetrivel Muruganukku Arogara", meaning "Victory to Lord Murugan", in Tamil, English and Hindi, hours after the Supreme Court delivered a strong rebuke to the Tamil Nadu government over the Karthigai Deepam lighting controversy at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai.

Although the Prime Minister did not offer any explanation accompanying his post, the message came amid an escalating dispute over the lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill, a site associated with the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple dedicated to Lord Murugan.

The Supreme Court had earlier directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24, coinciding with the Karthigai Deepam festival. However, the ceremonial lamp was instead lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple. The Tamil Nadu government cited law and order concerns for not implementing the court's direction.

Supreme Court orders fresh lighting, initiates contempt proceedings

On Wednesday, while hearing a contempt petition against the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court took a strong view of the non-compliance with its earlier order.

The court observed that its November 20 directive permitting a one-time lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon had been violated. It held that the state government and the temple's Board of Trustees had collectively failed to comply with its directions.

The bench issued fresh directions for the ceremonial lamp to be lit atop the hill on Saturday and ordered that compliance be reported to the court.

The Supreme Court also found grounds to initiate contempt proceedings against the Madurai District Collector, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, the police commissioner and members of the temple's Board of Trustees. They were directed to appear before the court on December 15.

Temple administration faces Supreme Court scrutiny

In another significant development, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the functioning of the Thiruparankundram Temple's Board of Trustees, observing that the temple administration was not being managed properly.

The court appointed retired Madras High Court judges Justice Vaidyanathan and Justice Parthiban to oversee the temple's administration and directed them to assume charge immediately, either on the same day or the following day.

The court also ordered that the entire Thiruparankundram Hill be brought under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), with directions issued to CISF officials in Chennai to implement the order.

The Supreme Court further observed that the entire month fell within the Tamil month of Karthigai, reinforcing its direction that the ceremonial lamp be lit atop the hill.

Political controversy intensifies

The Supreme Court's observations have intensified the political confrontation in Tamil Nadu, with opposition leaders targeting the state government over its failure to implement the earlier order.

The controversy centres on the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon, located near the Sikandar Badhusha Dargah on Thiruparankundram Hill.

The state government's decision to light the ceremonial lamp at another location, citing security concerns, triggered legal proceedings and allegations of deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

PM Modi's devotional message has now added a fresh political dimension to the escalating controversy.