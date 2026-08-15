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PM Modi picks maroon bandhani safa for 80th Independence Day; Here's a look at iconic turbans through the years

PM Narendra Modi marked India's 80th Independence Day in his trademark style, wearing a traditional Rajasthani bandhej chunari safa with a white kurta and brown vest. He delivered his 13th consecutive Red Fort address.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 09:27 AM IST

PM Modi picks maroon bandhani safa for 80th Independence Day; Here's a look at iconic turbans through the years
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated India's 80th Independence Day in his signature style, wearing a traditional Rajasthani bandhej chunari safa as he delivered his 13th consecutive Independence Day address from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister paired the vibrant red tie-and-dye turban with a white kurta and brown vest. Completing the ensemble were saffron, white and green pocket squares, reflecting the colours of the national flag.

About Bandhej

Bandhej is Rajasthan's famous tie-and-dye textile art. The process involves tying small sections of fabric with thread before dyeing it in different colours. When the threads are removed, *intricate dots and patterns emerge.

Traditional Bandhej designs feature red, yellow, green, blue and saffron. The Bandhej chunari is associated with weddings and festivals like Teej. The Rajasthani safa is regarded as a symbol of pride, honour and identity for men, with colours and tying styles varying by region and occasion.

PM Modi's turbans through the years

Over the years, PM Modi's Independence Day turbans have become a distinct visual hallmark.

2025: Rajasthani bandhej chunari safa with white kurta, brown vest, tricolour pocket squares  
2024: Rajasthani leheriya-print turban with light blue bandhgala jacket  
2023: Bandhani-print turban in yellow, green, red with black V-neck jacket  
2022: Saffron turban with red motifs and flowing tail, blue jacket  
2021: Cream-and-saffron turban with half-sleeved kurta  
2020: White scarf with saffron borders as COVID face covering  
2019: Rajasthani-style turban in orange and green  
2018: Red-and-saffron turban  
2017: Vibrant yellow, orange, red turban with trailing end  
2016: Pink, yellow, orange tie-and-dye turban with long tail  
2015: Mustard-yellow turban with tricolour pocket square  
2014: Bright red Jodhpuri Bandhej safa with green trail for first Independence Day speech

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