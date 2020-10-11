PM Modi pays tributes to Lok Nayak JP Narayan, Nanaji Deshmukh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to 'Lok Nayak' Jayaprakash Narayan on his 118th birth anniversary and remembered his contribution to the fight for freedom and for leading the mass movement when "democratic ethos was under attack."

The Prime Minister also remembered JP's ardent follower and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh's contribution to the country on the occasion of his 104th birth anniversary.

"I bow to Loknayak JP on his Jayanti. He valiantly fought for India's freedom and when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest and people's welfare," PM Modi's tweet read.

India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation.

The 'Lok Nayak' was one of the prominent faces of the Quit India Movement and is remembered for leading the mid-1970s opposition against Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, for whose overthrow he had called for a "total revolution".

The Janata Party was voted into power and became the first non-Congress party to form a government at the Centre under his guidance.

He was posthumously awarded India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1999. The Prime Minister, in a subsequent tweet, said that Nanaji Deshmukh's work in the field of rural development was a source of motivation for him.

"The great Nanaji Deshmukh was one of Loknayak JP's most devout followers. He worked tirelessly to popularise JP's thoughts and ideals. His own work towards rural development motivates us. Remembering Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on his Jayanti," he said.

Sharing a clip from his monthly address to the nation, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi further added that "India is proud that legends like Loknayak JP and Nanaji Deshmukh were born in this land. Today is a day to rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling their vision for our nation."

(With ANI inputs)