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PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri; recalls Bapu’s Swadeshi ideals, Shastri’s ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’

PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries, recalling Gandhi’s Swadeshi ideals and Shastri’s “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” message.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri; recalls Bapu’s Swadeshi ideals, Shastri’s ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri; recalls Bapu’s Swadeshi ideals, Shastri’s ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary at Rajghat, his memorial in New Delhi. He also paid floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 122nd birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat in New Delhi. 

PM Modi reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi's samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana at Rajghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a video praising Gandhi Ji’s ideals and principles and remembering how they continue to remain relevant even today. He also urged people to purchase at least one Khadi product as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and to promote Swadeshi, a principle strongly advocated by Gandhi. “May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat,” he wrote in a post on X.

Widely known as ‘Bapu’, Mahatma Gandhi, born Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869, was one of the most prominent leaders of India’s freedom struggle against British rule. He led and inspired several major movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, Salt March and Quit India Movement, while advocating non-violence (ahimsa) and Satyagraha as means of resistance.  Gandhi's Swadeshi was a key principle of philosophy during India’s freedom struggle in which he encouraged people to use goods made in India and support local producers and artisans, rather than relying on imported products, particularly British goods. 

Gandhi viewed Swadeshi as a means to promote self-reliance and local employment, with Khadi becoming a key symbol of the movement as he encouraged Indians to support locally made, hand-spun and handwoven cloth.

PM Modi remembers Lal Bahadur Shastri

The Prime Minister also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, and highlighted his simplicity and dedication to the nation. “Homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji, whose simplicity and dedication to the nation remain deeply inspiring,” PM Modi wrote on X.

In the video, PM Modi hailed  Lal Bahadur Shastri's strong emphasis on the importance of India’s soldiers and farmers, especially during the 1965 India-Pakistan war and a period of food shortages. His famous slogan “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” recognised the role of soldiers in protecting the country and farmers in ensuring food security. 

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