PM Modi pays tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh, recalls his letter to school principal in 84th Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the sole survivor of the tragic IAF chopper crash but later succumbed to his injuries, in the latest edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat. Today was the last edition of the programme for this year.

While addressing the nation on the 84th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi recalled a letter written by Group Captain Varun Singh to his old school principal, where he talked about how it is “okay to be mediocre”.

PM Modi, while saluting the group captain, said, “Group Captain Varun Singh struggled until his last breath, he was felicitated with Shaurya Chakra in August 2021. He had also written a letter to his school principal & did not forget his roots and learnings. In his letter, he had highlighted his failures and mediocrity.”

Praising the mindset of Singh, PM Modi said, “Group Captain Varun Singh had written a letter to the principal of his school. In his letter, Varun Singh Ji did not boast of his valour; instead, he referred to his failures. He talked about how he converted his shortcomings into abilities.”

Prime Minister Modi also urged the masses to remain careful and maintain precautions as the Omicron variant is spreading in the country. He said, “As the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron enters India, we have to be more careful and keep following Covid-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. As we get ready to enter the new year we have to pledge to multiply our efforts to fight Coronavirus.”

PM Modi also said that just like every year, he will be interacting with students and conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha in the early months of next year. He also talked about the need to popularize the habit of reading books in students and the youth.

The prime minister said, “Let us make reading more popular. I urge you all to share which books you read this year. This way you will help others make their reading list for 2022.” PM Modi also played a short clip of Greek students singing ‘Vande Mataram’, appreciating the spread and celebration of Indian culture across the globe.

Lastly, PM Modi said, “Let us reiterate our resolve to think big, dream big, and work hard to make them come true. And, our dreams will not be limited to us alone.”