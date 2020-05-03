PM Modi pays tribute to five security personnel martyred in encounter at Handwara

After five security personnel were killed in an encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the family of the fallen soldiers and honour the bravery displayed by them on the battlefield.

"Tributes to our courageous soldiers and security personnel martyred in Handwara. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. They served the nation with utmost dedication and worked tirelessly to protect our citizens. Condolences to their families and friends," PM Modi tweeted.

On Sunday morning, four personnel of the Indian Army, including the Commanding Officer and the Major of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit, and one J&K Police personnel were martyred in an encounter between joint security forces and terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Indian Army officials, two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

The three other security personnel, in addition to the Commanding Officer and the Major, who were killed in action during the encounter includes two jawans and one Sub-Inspector of the J&K Police.

Elaborating on how the event unfolded, officials of the armed forces said that the team of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles had received intelligence input which suggested that terrorists were taking hostage the civilian inmates of a house in Changimulla, Handwara of the Kupwara district in the union territory. Based on this input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

The 21 Rashtriya Rifles team entered the house of a civilian to prevent a hostage situation when they came under heavy fire from terrorists who had already reached there. In the ensuing gunfight, the four army men and the cop lost their lives, the Indian Army spokesperson said.