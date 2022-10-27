PM Modi paves way for Tata-made C-295 aircraft for IAF: All about Rs 22,000 crore project, features of jet

C-295 aircrafts are being manufactured by Tata group (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will lay the foundation stone of a mega project worth Rs 22,000 crore in Gujarat, Vadodara. This project is aimed at manufacturing a new aircraft for the Indian Air Force, made by the Tata Group.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility in Gujarat's Vadodara for the production of C-295 transport aircraft for the IAF by a consortium of European defence major Airbus and Tata, which will further boost the domestic aerospace sector.

Making the announcement at a media briefing, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said the facility will cater to the export of the aircraft as well as for additional orders by the Indian Air Force.

Airbus Defence and Space sealed a Rs 21,000 crore deal with India to manufacture as many as 56 C-295 aircraft for the Indian Air Force. These new one-of-a-kind aircraft are set to replace the ageing Avro-748 planes of the IAF.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft in 'fly-away' condition from its final assembly line in Seville, Spain within four years and the subsequent 40 aircraft will be manufactured and assembled by Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) in India as part of an industrial partnership between the two companies.

Features of IAF C-295 aircraft

The C-295MW is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. It has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off and landing from semi-prepared surfaces are other of its features.

The defence ministry said manufacturing of over 13,400 detail parts, 4,600 sub-assemblies and all the seven major component assemblies will be undertaken in India. It said various systems such as engines, landing gear and avionics will be provided by Airbus Defence and Space and integrated into the aircraft by the TATA Consortium.

Not only is the C-295 India-made with a special design, but it is also set to create multiple employment opportunities across the country. The IAF project in Gujarat is expected to generate 600 highly skilled jobs directly, over 3,000 indirect jobs and an additional 3,000 medium-skill employment opportunities.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | ‘Religion has no place…’: Musician Vishal Dadlani’s cryptic tweet amid AAP’s ‘Lakshmi photo on note’ demand