PM Modi pauses BRICS Summit speech after Xi Jinping appears uncomfortable; asks translator, 'Is he okay?'

PM Modi paused BRICS Summit opening remarks after noticing Xi Jinping was uncomfortable, asking the translator, "Is he okay?" Xi nodded. Incident captured on Doordarshan at 4.40-5.11 min mark. Xi later skipped gala dinner due to fatigue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly broke from his opening remarks at the BRICS Summit after noticing that Chinese President Xi Jinping seemingly appeared uncomfortable. The Prime Minister paused and turned toward Xi, who made his first visit to India in seven years, after a commotion caught his attention.

"Is he okay?" PM Modi asked the translator accompanying the Chinese President. He repeated the question moments later. It was, however, not immediately clear what had caused Xi's apparent discomfort. After a few seconds, Xi nodded in response, following which PM Modi resumed his speech.

The moment was captured in footage shared by Doordarshan. The brief incident occurred between the 4.40 and 5.11-minute mark of PM Modi's opening remarks.

Modi-Xi bonhomie on show at Bharat Mandapam

While it might be a small incident, it was a telling moment of bonhomie between the two leaders. It appeared to reflect PM Modi's personal concern for the Chinese President at a time when both nations are looking to reset ties and move on from border disputes.

There has been no official reaction from China on what might be behind Xi's apparent discomfort. Later in the day, the Chinese President skipped the gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for leaders of the BRICS nations.

While Xi attended the bilateral talks with PM Modi, his absence at the dinner sparked intrigue and curiosity. While there was no official statement from either China or India, a source suggested that Xi was tired and returned to his hotel to rest.

Viral Moments: Temple backdrop, handshake, Modi-Putin-Xi huddle

Before the summit began, Xi was accorded a warm welcome by PM Modi at the Bharat Mandapam. The two leaders shook hands in front of a projection showing the iconic 1,212-pillar corridor from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathswamy temple.

Later in the day, PM Modi and Xi were also seen sharing a long handshake at the Bharat Mandapam. Another striking moment was the Modi-Putin-Xi huddle, evoking memories of the trio's viral photo on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin last year.

Border issue remains sticking point

However, beyond the smiles, the border issue hung over the Modi-Xi bilateral. As per the Indian readout, PM Modi emphasised that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remained an "essential basis" for ties. China called for "parallel, mutually reinforcing progress" on ties and border.