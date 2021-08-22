PM Modi, other BJP leaders reach Lucknow to pay last respects to former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Lucknow on Sunday to pay respects to the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and BJP leader, Kalyan Singh who died aged 89 on Saturday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath, who visited Kalyan Singh's residence earlier today, received PM Modi at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport.

Senior BJP leaders, including top functionaries in the UP government such as deputy chief minister KP Maurya, also reached Kalyan Singh's residence. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president JP Nadda are also expected to reach Lucknow.

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh died on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. His last rites will be performed on the banks of the Ganga in Narora on Monday evening.

Kalyan Singh was an RSS volunteer who became the UP CM twice, from June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999. He was the CM of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992. He was appointed the Governor of Rajasthan in 2010, and he completed his term in 2019.

PM Modi on Kalyan Singh's demise said, “Generations to come will remain forever grateful to Kalyan Singh Ji for his contributions towards India’s cultural regeneration. He was firmly rooted in Indian values and took pride in our centuries old traditions."

He added, "Kalyan Singh Ji gave voice to crores of people belonging to the marginalised sections of society. He made numerous efforts towards the empowerment of farmers, youngsters and women."