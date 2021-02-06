PM Modi on second visit to West Bengal, Assam on Sunday, to inaugurate, lay foundations of projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Assam on Sunday for the launch of several projects and will also address public rallies in the two states. In a short span of time, this is the second time that the Prime Minister will be visiting the two poll-bound states.

Prime Minister Modi will launch a programme for state highways and major district roads in Assam and key infrastructure projects at Haldia in West Bengal, his office said. These projects are in line with Prime Minister's vision of Purvodaya, of driving growth of Eastern India. Governor and Chief Minister of West Bengal, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will be present on the occasion

Prime Minister's WB schedule

Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas import terminal in Bengal, built by the state-run Bharat Petroleum that has been constructed at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per year.

PM Modi will also open the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving 'one nation, one gas grid' project of the government.

PM will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Iso-dewaxing unit of the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation as well. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonnes per year, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about 185 million dollars in foreign exchange.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the four-lane flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on National Highway 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore.

Prime Minister's Assam schedule

In Assam, PM Modi will launch 'Asom Mala', which is aimed at helping improve the state highways and major district roads network in the state.

PM will also lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up in Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.