India

PM Modi offers prayers at Parvati Kund, Adi Kailash during Uttarakhand visit, SEE pictures

Wearing a traditional tribal outfit complete with a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment), Modi performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uttarakhand on Thursday and began his daylong visit to the border state with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and a puja at Parvati Kund.

He will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects and address a public meeting during this visit to the Kumaon region of the state.

Wearing a traditional tribal outfit complete with a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment), Modi performed an 'aarti' and blew the conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple situated along the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.

He was guided by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh. He also sat in meditation briefly with folded hands in front of the Adi Kailash peak, also in Jolingkong.

From there, Modi proceeded to the border village of Gunji where he interacted with locals and security personnel, and attended an exhibition of local products and artefacts. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. They were accorded a warm traditional welcome.

After his programme at Gunji, the prime minister will leave for Jageshwar Dham, an ancient temple dedicated to lord Shiva, about 15 km away.

After offering puja, parikrama around the jyotirlinga and meditation at Jageshwar Dham, the prime minister will have a lunch consisting of Kumaoni cuisines.

After which he will return to Pithoragarh where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 4,200 crore before addressing a public meeting at the S S Waldia Sports Stadium.

As he travels from the Naini Saini airport to the public meeting venue, cultural troupes from the Kumaon region will welcome Prime Minister Modi at several points of a renovated six-km road which has been decorated with murals and paintings.

