PM Modi to chair NITI Aayog's 7th governing council meeting today: 10 points

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:58 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing the 7th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on Sunday, August 7 at Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, New Delhi.

10 things to know:

The meeting will pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and co-operation between the Centre and States and Union Territories. This will be the first physical meeting of the council after July 2019 and its members include all the chief ministers. The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015. The agenda of the meeting includes crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of the National Education Policy and urban governance. The Governing Council Meeting will endeavour to finalise a roadmap and outcome-oriented action plan on each of the themes. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Saturday wrote a letter to PM Modi, saying that he will be boycotting the meeting as a mark of protest against the Centre`s alleged blatant discrimination against states including Telangana. In June this year, as part of preparations for the meeting, the National Conference of Chief Secretaries held in Dharamshala. The conference was chaired by the Prime Minister and attended by the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, along with senior officials of the central and state governments. The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the Presidency for India for the federal system and the role that States can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 Platform. The NITI Aayog's governing council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the involvement of the states and Union territories. As India commemorates 75 years of its independence, there is a reinforced need for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in a spirit of cooperative federalism, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has said.

