Viral video: Man's jaw-dropping tussle with enormous python stuns internet, watch

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

Allu Arjun thanks fans for their wishes after winning National Award for Pushpa: ‘Feeling honoured and humbled'

Mukesh Chhabra reveals Sushant Singh Rajput rejected many films for Paani, says his dedication was misunderstood

Asia Cup 2023: Centre warns against gambling ads ahead of the mega event

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi: Police issue detailed traffic advisory, bus movement to be restricted

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

7 Best foods for diabetic people

Key bowlers to watch out for at Asia Cup 2023

Benefits of eating kiwi empty stomach 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Donald Trump Mugshot Released After Arrest In Atlanta, Later Released On $200,000 Bond

Tanuj Virwani admits OTT gave him second chance, reveals reaction after watching One Night Stand: 'Career khatam'

India

PM Modi, New Vietnam PM to speak today

This is the first conversation between the two leaders after Pham Minh Chính took charge as the PM of Vietnam.

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jul 10, 2021, 07:19 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chính will be speaking to each other on Saturday. The talks will happen around 11'15 am IST and comes as part of growing engagement between the 2 countries. This is the first conversation between the two leaders after Pham took charge as the PM of Vietnam. Pham Minh Chính took charge in April of the year and has served in various positions of the govt.

During the talks, a key focus will be on dealing with the Covid crisis, vaccines, engagement in Indo-Pacific, and other related areas. Amid the second wave of the COVID pandemic, Vietnam had reached out to India with supplies. 

Vietnam's envoy Pham Sanh Chau speaking to WION recently on vaccines said, "We also have the opportunity to purchase Covaxin. Covaxin is not approved yet by WHO for emergency use, that is why we are waiting for this approval by WHO and then we will intensify the discussion and drafting of the contract for the purchase of this COVAXIN for Vietnamese people."

In December of last year, Indian PM Modi and the then PM of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a virtual summit. During the summit, India handed over the first of 12 High-Speed Guard boats to Vietnam under the $100 million Defence Line of Credit extended by New Delhi to Hanoi.  

Defence in fact has emerged as one of the pillars of the relationship. On first of this month, India's defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Defence Minister of Vietnam, Sr. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang. Tweeting after the meet, he said, "India and Vietnam continue to make forward movement in overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19."

