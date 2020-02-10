PM Modi needs to work with opposition to revive economy instead of playing 'politics of vendetta': Mamata Banerjee

It is to be noted that the budget is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly polls.

As the West Bengal government presented the state budget in the assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to work with opposition parties to revive the economy, instead of indulging in "politics of vendetta."

Alluding to the RBI's decision to not print more money to cover up the fiscal deficit, Banerjee said,"Whatever RBI is saying is a sensitive matter. The union government should look after the economy, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred. The prime minister should take everybody along, if needed hold discussions with opposition parties."

She further pointed out that the union government does not consult the states before taking any decisions.

Meanwhile, the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra announced a slew of measures in his budget speech. He announced free electricity for consumers with quarterly consumption up to 75 units and also a scheme to build houses for all permanent tea garden workers.

The state government also proposed agricultural income tax waiver for tea gardens for the next two fiscals, moreover, allocating Rs 200 crore for the next financial year for the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) parks and Rs 500 crore for the housing scheme for tea garden workers, named 'Chai Sundari'.

Banerjee asserted that the budget presented was a pro-people budget.

It is to be noted that the budget is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly polls.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)