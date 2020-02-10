PM Modi needs to work with opposition to revive economy instead of playing 'politics of vendetta': Mamata Banerjee

Headlines

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Meet IAS officer who failed in class 10, 12, but cracked UPSC in her first attempt at age of 22; know her story

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's richest billionaire in food, beverage industry who has Rs 85,160 crore net worth, know about his business

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Diabetes: 8 rotis with low glycemic index

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan's film earns Rs 125 crore worldwide, Sajid Nadiadwala pens thank you note

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi needs to work with opposition to revive economy instead of playing 'politics of vendetta': Mamata Banerjee

It is to be noted that the budget is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly polls.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 10, 2020, 05:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the West Bengal government presented the state budget in the assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to work with opposition parties to revive the economy, instead of indulging in "politics of vendetta."

Alluding to the RBI's decision to not print more money to cover up the fiscal deficit, Banerjee said,"Whatever RBI is saying is a sensitive matter. The union government should look after the economy, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred. The prime minister should take everybody along, if needed hold discussions with opposition parties."

She further pointed out that the union government does not consult the states before taking any decisions.

Meanwhile, the state Finance Minister Amit Mitra announced a slew of measures in his budget speech. He announced free electricity for consumers with quarterly consumption up to 75 units and also a scheme to build houses for all permanent tea garden workers.

The state government also proposed agricultural income tax waiver for tea gardens for the next two fiscals, moreover, allocating Rs 200 crore for the next financial year for the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) parks and Rs 500 crore for the housing scheme for tea garden workers, named 'Chai Sundari'.

Banerjee asserted that the budget presented was a pro-people budget.

It is to be noted that the budget is the last full budget before the crucial 2021 state assembly polls.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Airline founded by Ratan Tata’s kin may get Apple update as Tata Group gears up for iPhone production

Punjab 95: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic to premiere at TIFF 2023, makers release first look

Viral video: Desi girl's steamy dance to 'Tinku Jiya' leaves netizens spellbound

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Weight Loss tips: Five morning rituals that help shed fat

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE