During his address at Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary event, PM Modi revived his 'naraz fufa' jibe at the Opposition parties over India's achievements. Here's what he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday revived his 'naraz fufa' (sulking uncle) jibe at the Opposition at a recent event where he took a dig at leaders who, he said, remain unhappy with India's achievements. PM Modi also suggested that Opposition leaders must listen to legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika's songs repeatedly to understand the spirit of national unity.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of the legendary singer and composer Bhupen Hazarika at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, PM Modi spoke about the importance o national unity and said, ''All of us Indians have set out with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Languages, cuisine, and lifestyles may differ, but our resolve is one, building a Viksit Bharat. Yes, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking 'naraz fufa' over the nation's achievements. I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen Da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them.''

#WATCH | Delhi: Addressing the Closing Ceremony of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, PM Narendra Modi says, "...I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them." "All of us Indians have set out with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. Languages, cuisine, and lifestyles may differ, but our resolve is one: building a Viksit Bharat. Yes, such things do not appeal to those who dream of power through discord, who view India in fragments, and who roam around like a sulking 'naraz fufa' over the nation's achievements. I would say that such 'naraz fufa' should listen to Bhupen da's songs repeatedly; perhaps good sense will prevail upon them." (Source: DD) — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2026

In his address, PM Modi also highlighted Hazarika's contribution to India's cultural heritage and added, ''Today's event is a celebration not only of Assam and the North East but also of India's art and our collective consciousness. It is also heartening that the centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika Ji, which began in Guwahati are now concluding in the nation's capital. My personal bond with Bhupen Da is special for another reason, while he was a great son of Assam, he was also a son-in-law of Gujarat. Naturally, when I was invited to these events, I felt a unique sense of joy. I can never forget the occasion when 11,000 artists performed the Bihu dance together.''