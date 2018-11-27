Headlines

PM Modi must exercise restraint, should set an example with conduct, advices Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise restraint when visiting the states not ruled by the BJP, while adding that it was latter's obligation as country's PM to be more wary of the kind of language he uses.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2018, 09:33 AM IST

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to exercise restraint when visiting the states not ruled by the BJP, while adding that it was latter's obligation as country's PM to be more wary of the kind of language he uses.

Singh advised Prime Minister Modi that it was also his duty to set an example with his conduct.

Former PM Singh made the remarks after a word of advice for today's politician as to how can they retain dignity and decorum in such a polarised environment was sought by a reporter.

Singh said, "Last week I was asked whether I would use the same words for the present Prime Minister which I used during 2014 elections. I said no I will not repeat those words. My advice to the Prime Minister is that he should exercise due restraint becoming of the office of the PM."

He further outlined that his relationship with chief ministers of BJP ruled state was very good when he was in the office.

"The Prime Minister when he goes to states, which are not ruled by the party to which he belongs, has an obligation to not to use a language of the type which has now become common practice. I would certainly say that my relations with the governments of Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh were very good. We never discriminated against the BJP ruled state and I said Shivraj ji would himself certify that I am so."

"The prime minister of a country must set an example. He is the prime minister for all the citizens of our country and his conduct must be worthy and consistent with that obligation that he or she has as prime minister," he added.

The heated political environment in lieu of upcoming assembly elections has witnessed fresh salvos being fired by different leaders in their public rallies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had attacked the Congress and its party president Rahul Gandhi for dragging his mother and father into an election debate and said that while Congress leaders are hurling abuses at him, the party's "naamdaar" (dynast) is supporting them.

On November 26, while addressing a public gathering in poll-bound Rajasthan's Pokhran, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying a new slogan, 'Chowkidar chor hai', is the new slogan in India.

On the same day, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has downgraded the level of political discourse in the country like anything.

"No Prime Minister in the past had ever indulged in so many loose comments about senior leaders of their own country," he said.

