PM Modi mourns demise of 'powerhouse of talent' Rishi Kapoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed shock over the demise of veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away in the morning due to Leukemia.

Taking to Twitter to express his profound grief, Modi said that the actor was a powerhouse of talent who will always be remembered.

"Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," tweeted the prime minister.

Multifaceted, endearing and lively...this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today after a two-year battle with cancer. He was suffering from Leukemia. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Rishi in many films, confirmed the news on Twitter by writing "He is gone".

Rishi's family has released an official statement in which they request fans to mourn in solidarity owing to the current (coronavirus) situations in the country. The statement also mentioned how Rishi Kapoor was fighting the battle with leukemia for two years and kept the medical staff entertained till the very end.

His sudden demise has left his fans in deep shock. From politicians to Bollywood actors and netizens, everyone took social media to express their grief.