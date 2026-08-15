PM Modi mentions 'Fragile Five' in 80th Independence Day speech: Who were they and why was India in it?

PM Narendra Modi on 80th Independence Day said India was once among the world's 'Fragile Five' economies but is now the fastest-growing in 12 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted India's economic transformation, saying the country was once counted among the world's 'Fragile Five' economies. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort during 80th Independence Day celebrations, PM Modi said: "The world had dumped India's economy in the 'Fragile Five'. People's efforts have resulted in taking India to a major economy in the last 12 years"

He took a swipe at the Congress-led UPA era. Last year, India surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy, behind only US, China and Germany.

What was the 'Fragile Five'?

The term 'Fragile Five' was coined by global investment bank Morgan Stanley in 2013 to describe five emerging economies vulnerable to external financial shocks. The five countries were: India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey.

PM Modi and the BJP have frequently invoked the label to contrast India's economic situation during the UPA era with growth since 2014.

Why was India included?

India was grouped in the 'Fragile Five' due to:

1. High inflation

2. Widening current account deficit - touched 5.1% of GDP in 2012

3. Falling rupee - lost 12% against dollar in a few months

4. Heavy dependence on foreign capital

The trigger was the US Federal Reserve's decision to withdraw quantitative easing. The prospect of higher US interest rates prompted foreign investors to pull money out of emerging markets, leaving India exposed.

The turnaround after 2014

In 2014, India moved out of the 'Fragile Five' as external balances improved and forex reserves strengthened. The IMF declared that among emerging economies, India stood out for the sharpest macroeconomic turnaround.

Experts credited then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. The government curbed gold imports, encouraged exports, and reduced the CAD. From being labelled fragile, India is now called the fastest-growing major economy