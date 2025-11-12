PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, says, 'Those behind the...'

PM Modi interacted with the victims, enquired about their treatment, and wished them a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met those injured in the deadly explosion at the Red Fort. He visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital soon after returning from Bhutan. PM Modi interacted with the victims, enquired about their treatment, and wished them a speedy recovery. Doctors and senior officials on the medical condition of the injured also briefed him.

PM Modi also shared four pictures of the visit, saying, "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!" A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.

Delhi Police on alert to trace red car

Delhi Police has sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said on Wednesday. The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car, the police source said. At least five teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.