FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'

Shocking video shows woman dragged outside five-star hotel in Delhi; public demands action

'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test

THIS country has world's most expensive visa, not US or UK, it is...

PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, says, 'Those behind the...'

Watch: Rohit Sharma gatecrashes couple's wedding photoshoot, grooves to 'aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai'

Viral video: Govinda gets discharged from hospital, reveals why he had to be admitted, says 'heavy exercise...'

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Stock: Good news for Tata Group as combined market cap of 2 listed entities crosses Rs...

Delhi Car Blast Update: Another car linked to explosion near Red Fort, police search for red Ford EcoSport, know details here

Explained: Why Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja mega trade deal has reached a deadlock ahead of IPL 2026 auction

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'

Viral video: Dharmendra on recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon...'

'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test

South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test

THIS country has world's most expensive visa, not US or UK, it is...

THIS country has world's most expensive visa, not US or UK, it is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....

Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...

Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story

Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly

HomeIndia

INDIA

PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, says, 'Those behind the...'

PM Modi interacted with the victims, enquired about their treatment, and wished them a speedy recovery.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 12, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, says, 'Those behind the...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met those injured in the deadly explosion at the Red Fort. He visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital soon after returning from Bhutan. PM Modi interacted with the victims, enquired about their treatment, and wished them a speedy recovery. Doctors and senior officials on the medical condition of the injured also briefed him.

PM Modi also shared four pictures of the visit, saying, "Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice!"  A powerful explosion ripped through a slow-moving vehicle on Monday near the Red Fort traffic signal, claiming the lives of 12 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the hospital to meet the survivors on Monday.

READ | India slams Pakistan after it blames India for car blast in Islamabad: 'Predictable tactic'

Delhi Police on alert to trace red car

Delhi Police has sounded an alert across all police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital to trace a red Ford EcoSport car suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast case, sources said on Wednesday. The alert was issued after the investigation revealed that other suspects, already connected to the Hyundai i20 used in the explosion, were also in possession of another red-coloured car, the police source said. At least five teams of Delhi Police have been deployed to locate the vehicle, while neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police have also been alerted to maintain heightened vigilance and assist in the search.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Dharmendra revealed his 'real strength is...', opened up about recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon se nikli...'
Viral video: Dharmendra on recovering from serious illness: 'Yeh aapke dilon...'
'Real hunger and desire...': South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test
South Africa spinner issues stern warning to India ahead of Kolkata Test
THIS country has world's most expensive visa, not US or UK, it is...
THIS country has world's most expensive visa, not US or UK, it is...
PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi, says, 'Those behind the...'
PM Modi meets victims of Red Fort car blast at LNJP Hospital in Delhi
Watch: Rohit Sharma gatecrashes couple's wedding photoshoot, grooves to 'aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai'
Watch: Rohit Sharma gatecrashes couple's wedding photoshoot, grooves to 'aaj mer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing, followed in her father's footsteps, made film debut with..., is now...
Meet Tina Ahuja, Govinda's glamorous daughter who studied fashion designing
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bollywood comedy king's life story
Govinda's net worth to divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: Everything about Bolly
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, Abhay Deol's father, worked with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, died in 2015 due to...
Who was Dharmendra's brother Ajit Deol? Punjabi cinema star, died in 2015
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, and more
Loving Would You Marry Me? Stream 7 fake marriage K-dramas on Netflix, JioCinema
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE