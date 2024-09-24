PM Modi meets Ukraine President Zelenskyy for second time in a month, reiterates support for resolution of conflict

PM Modi had visited Ukraine at the invitation of President Zelenskyy in first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine since diplomatic relations were established between the two countries in the year 1992

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Monday. This was the second meeting between the two leaders in about a month. PM Modi had visited Ukraine on August 23 and reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace in the Ukraine conflict.

A joint statement issued following PM Modi's visit to Ukraine had said that both Leaders expressed mutual interest in working towards elevating bilateral relations from a comprehensive partnership to a strategic partnership in the future.

They reaffirmed their commitment to further developing bilateral ties for the benefit of the peoples of both countries based on mutual trust, respect, and openness.

The statement had said that PM Modi and President Zelenskyy reiterated their readiness for further cooperation in upholding principles of international law, including the UN Charter, such as respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. They agreed on the desirability of closer bilateral dialogue in this regard.

"The Indian side reiterated its principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, as a part of which, India has attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Burgenstock, Switzerland, in June 2024. The Ukrainian side welcomed such participation by India and highlighted the importance of high-level Indian participation in the next Peace Summit," the statement had said.

"Prime Minister Modi reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to develop innovative solutions that will have broad acceptability and contribute towards early restoration of peace. He reiterated India's willingness to contribute in all possible ways to facilitate an early return of peace," it added.

Russia and Ukraine have been engaged in conflict for over two years.

A joint statement issued by Quad leaders after their meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 21 said that they stand for adherence to international law and respect for principles of the UN Charter, including territorial integrity, sovereignty of all states, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

"We express our deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including the terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. Each of us has visited Ukraine since the war began, and seen this first-hand; we reiterate the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. We also note the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least developed countries," the statement said.

"In the context of this war, we share the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. We underscore the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterate that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," it added.

President Biden hosted Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, PM Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday in his home town Wilmington, Delaware.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States, during which he had bilateral meetings with several leaders, including President Biden.

