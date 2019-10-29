PM Modi meets Saudi's Energy, Environment ministers; to deliver keynote address at Future Investment Initiative summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Saudi Arabia for a two-day visit at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will deliver the keynote address at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit.

Modi also held bilateral meetings with the Minister for Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and the Minister of Environment Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadley, in Riyadh on Tuesday and had a 'useful discussion' on exploring newer areas of cooperation in the agriculture, food processing and water technologies between the two countries.

After landing in Riyadh late last night, the PM tweeted "Landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the start of an important visit aimed at strengthening ties with a valued friend. Will be taking part in a wide range of programmes during this visit."

Landed in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the start of an important visit aimed at strengthening ties with a valued friend. Will be taking part in a wide range of programmes during this visit. pic.twitter.com/3MskcllePr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2019

The prime minister will deliver the keynote address under the title 'What's next for India?'

"I will speak about the growing trade and investment opportunities for the global investors in India as the country marches forward to a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024," PM Modi said in his departure statement on Monday.

The FII Forum is also known as the 'Davos in the Desert' which has been hosted by Riyadh since 2017. It is a high-profile annual financial conference that hosts financiers, governments, and industry leaders to discuss global trade and project the Kingdom as a potential investment hub.

The forum is the brainchild of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who aims to diversify Saudi Arabia's economy and minimize its economic dependence on petrol under his vision 2030 plan.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi met King of Jordan Abdullah II in Riyadh and discussed ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.