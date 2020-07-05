PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on issues of national, international importance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance.

Prime Minister @narendramodi called on President Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/yKBXCnfboE — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 5, 2020

The visit comes two days after PM Modi flew to Ladakh to interact with the personnel posted there. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimu, early morning today and he is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

Modi was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China.