PM Modi meets President Kovind, briefs him on issues of national, international importance

PM Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2020, 02:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Ram Nath Kovind and briefed him on the issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," read a post on the official Twitter handle of President of India.

The visit comes two days after PM Modi flew to Ladakh to interact with the personnel posted there. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He reached Nimu, early morning today and he is presently interacting with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel.

Modi was briefed by senior officers at a forward position in Nimu amid ongoing tension with China. 

