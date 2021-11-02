PM Modi meets Bill Gates in Glasglow, discusses ways to further sustainable development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in Glasgow and discussed ways to further sustainable development.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the COP26 and also discussed steps to mitigate the effect of climate change.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi met @BillGates on the sidelines of the @COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Both discussed ways to further sustainable development and steps to mitigate climate change," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also met with Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett and discussed ways to deepen various avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier today, PM Modi met Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

PM Modi along with his British counterpart Boris Johnson today launched the initiative Infrastructure for the Resilient Island States (IRIS). PM Modi reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 summit. On Monday, PM Modi met Boris Johnson on the sidelines of COP26. He stated that UK PM has accepted his invitation to visit India saying that he would plan his visit as soon as the circumstances allow.

PM Modi also met members of the Indian community in Glasgow to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries.

The COP26 is taking place under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The Prime Minister will emplane for Delhi by tonight after two-day participation in climate conference.

(With IANS inputs)