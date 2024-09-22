Twitter
PM Modi meets members of Indian diaspora in New York, says 'eager to be among diaspora'

Marxist leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake leads Presidential votes in Sri Lanka, suggest early trends

India among most overworked countries, more than half of employees work ... hours a week

IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs, R Ashwin takes 6 wickets

This film had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, still flopped at box office; made in Rs 35 crore, earned only…

PM Modi meets members of Indian diaspora in New York, says 'eager to be among diaspora'

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 12:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora after he arrived at Hotel Lotte Palace in New York.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his meeting with members of the Indian diaspora and wrote, "After programmes in Delaware, landed in New York. Eager to be among the diaspora at the community programme in the city and to take part in other programmes."

PM Modi also met artists performing here. The members of the Indian community expressed their excitement to meet the PM as they chanted slogans-- 'Modi! Modi!'.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to attend the Summit of the Future (SOTF) at the United Nations, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

The Prime Minister will chair key bilateral meetings in New York during the visit.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York, the second leg of his 3-day visit to the USA. PM will address the UN Summit of the Future, interact with the community and attend other programs."

Several people of the Indian diaspora were seen holding Indian flags and chanting slogans -- 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' with palpable excitement before the PM arrived.

"We are here to welcome our PM Narendra Modi. We are very excited to meet & greet him personally," a member of the Indian Diaspora in New York said.

"I have specially come from India to welcome PM Modi. This is a handmade portrait made by a Type 1 diabetes child, thanking PM Modi for the insulin that is being provided to him," said another woman from Indian diaspora.

President Biden hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for the Quad Leaders' Summit on Saturday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.

The sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit is a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 

