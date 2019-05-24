PM Modi meets LK Advani, says 'BJP’s successes possible because of greats like him'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday visited veteran senior BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi's at their residence in New Delhi. PM Modi was accompanied by party president Amit Shah.

Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Called on respected Advani ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people."

PM Modi, Amit Shah visited party veteran Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi to seek his blessings after BJP's landslide victory in the general elections. PM Modi shared a photograph on his Twitter page and wrote, "Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi is a scholar and intellectual par excellence. His contribution towards improving Indian education is remarkable. He has always worked to strengthen the BJP and mentor several Karyakartas, including me."

"Met him this morning and sought his blessings," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's visit to LK Advani came a day after BJP stamped a historic victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. BJP-led NDA has bagged over 350 seats, while BJP alone is touching 300 mark, making it the single largest party which has achieved the majority by its own.

The United Progressive Alliance led by Congress managed to win only 90 seats while Congress tally currently stands at 52.