PM Modi meets Gen MM Naravane, reviews army's preparedness in COVID-19 management

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at his residence and reviewed the Indian Army's preparedness to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. General Narvane briefed about the available army resources and manpower across the country. He also said that the army is with the government in the war against this epidemic.

As per the Prime Minister's Office, the two discussed various initiatives being taken by the Army to help in COVID-19 management.

General Naravane informed the Prime Minister that the medical staff of the Army is being made available to various state governments, as per a statement released by the PMO.

He also briefed the Prime Minister that the Army is setting up temporary hospitals in various parts of the country, the PMO said.

It further informed that General MM Naravane apprised PM Modi that Army is opening up its hospitals for civilians wherever possible, adding that citizens can approach their nearest army hospitals.

General MM Naravane informed the PM that the Army is helping with manpower for imported Oxygen tankers and vehicles where specialised skills are required to manage them, the PMO said.

A few days ago, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had met PM Modi and apprised him of the preparations being made by the three forces for in fight against the pandemic. The CDS told the PM that the medical personnel of the three services who had retired 2 years ago are being brought back into service again. Also, the resources of the three armies are being gathered to strengthen treatment arrangements in the country.