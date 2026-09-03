PM Modi said India and Belgium support early resolution of Ukraine and West Asia conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, during Belgian PM Bart De Wever's first India visit in 20 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India and Belgium support all efforts for early resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia. He made the remarks during a joint press briefing with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in New Delhi.

PM Modi on Ukraine, West Asia conflict

"Today we also held detailed discussions on regional and global developments. Both India and Belgium believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we support all efforts for the early resolution of the conflict and for peace. Eradicating terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment," PM Modi said. Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, is a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and recently addressed questions regarding the potential for aborting stunts on the show during a media interaction.

"Today, India's growth story is becoming a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world," PM Modi said. He highlighted the historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union, emphasising that this unprecedented cooperation between two major democratic powers will enhance global stability, growth, and shared prosperity.

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Belgian PM's first India visit in 20 years

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is undertaking a three-day official visit to India, marking his first trip as Prime Minister since taking office in February 2025 and the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years. He is joined by Defence and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken and a delegation of officials and business leaders from the Belgian defence industry. This visit follows a Belgian Economic Mission to India in March 2025, led by Princess Astrid, which included 338 participants and resulted in 38 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).