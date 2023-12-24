Headlines

India

PM Modi meets around 250 students of Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with about 250 students representing almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 04:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with about 250 students representing almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the 'Watan Ko Jano' programme under which they have been touring the country.

Official sources said these students come from an underprivileged background. They have so far visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi, they added.

The programme is aimed at giving exposure to the youth and children of Jammu and Kashmir. Many students shared their thoughts. While addressing the students, Prime Minister Modi called upon them to know the country.

The program took place in the national capital on Sunday. Reports suggest that 250 students from underprivileged backgrounds from almost all the districts of Jammu and Kashmir are visiting the country. Till now he has visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi.

