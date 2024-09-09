Twitter
India

PM Modi welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on his first India visit: Know what's on his 2-day schedule

The two leaders shook hands and interacted with each other before proceeding to hold a meeting

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

PM Modi welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince on his first India visit: Know what's on his 2-day schedule
Image source: X/@MEAIndia
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Monday. PM Modi welcomed Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug.

The two leaders shook hands and interacted with each other before proceeding to hold a meeting.

Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi on September 8 on his first official visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, received the Crown Prince upon his arrival. He was also accorded a ceremonial welcome after he landed here in the national capital.

"A new milestone in a historic relationship. His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Delhi on his first official visit to India. Warmly received by @CimGOI @piyushgoyal and accorded a ceremonial welcome," MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

In the pictures shared by Jaiswal, Piyush Goyal can be seen greeting Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the former receiving a ceremonial welcome.

Notably, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is on an official India visit from September 9-10 at the invitation of PM Modi.

During his visit to India, he is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu. He will also visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

On September 10, the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit Mumbai to participate in a Business Forum, in which business leaders from both countries will participate.

"India and UAE share historically close and friendly ties. In recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas, including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education, and culture," the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

"The Crown Prince's visit will further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas," it added.

In February this year, PM Modi visited UAE. He held discussions with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the India-UAE bilateral relationship and witnessed the exchange of eight agreements.

PM Modi and President Al Nahyan welcomed the MoU for creation of an intergovernmental framework between India and the UAE on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), which reflected the lead taken by the UAE and India in furthering regional connectivity.

The two leaders further endorsed the efforts from both sides to strengthen the strong economic and commercial cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. They welcomed the strong growth witnessed in the UAE-India trade relations since the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated the BAPS Mandir, the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He also addressed the Indian diaspora at the event titled 'Ahlan Modi' in Abu Dhabi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

