PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat: What is ‘e-Sanjeevani app’ and how does it work?

The e-Sanjeevani app was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its broad healthcare care via videoconference in his 98th edition of "Mann Ki Baat" talk on Sunday. The "National Telemedicine Service of India," which the health authority promises to be the greatest virtual care operation in healthcare system worldwide, is the subject of the app.

Telemedicine, which is the service of hospital facilities remotely via the internet, increases access to medical care while also raising standards and reducing costs. According to reports, India's adoption of e-Sanjeevani is a developing nation's first countrywide technological evolution of health service delivery of its sort.

What is the e-Sanjeevani app?

E-Sanjeevani is a browser-based, system programme that enables teleconsultations between doctors and patients. The union health ministry introduced the e-Sanjeevani medical service during the Covid pandemic to get guarantees that people could receive medical advice even in far-off areas. The union health ministry described it as a doctor-to-doctor medical center that would offer basic and advanced healthcare in remote regions at the time of its launch.

How does e-Sanjeevani operate?

The e-Sanjeevani service creates a virtual connection between the patient and a physician or specialists at the center, which will be a tertiary medical center. A physician or specialist at a wellness centre would be this network's link. It enables real-time video chats between medical professionals at the hub and the patient (through paramedics) at the spoke. Medication purchases are made using the electronic prescription that is generated at the end of the session.

