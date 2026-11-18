PM Modi visited Manila to attend the ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit, and Quad meeting, where he also presented exotic Indian gifts to world leaders. Check out what PM Modi gifted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, for a series of important regional engagements, including the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. While several pictures and videos of PM Modi interacting with and meeting world leaders made headlines, his gifts to these leaders also drew the attention of many.

What did PM Modi gift Donald Trump and Ferdinand Marcos?

US President Donald Trump got a Golden Pichwaai painting from Nathdwara in Rajasthan, which is created on cloth using intricate designs and gold. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was given a traditional Kashmiri silk carpet, which is popular for its fine texture and detailed craftsmanship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Golden Pichwaai painting from Nathdwara, Rajasthan, to US President Donald Trump during his visit to Manila, Philippines. Originating in Nathdwara, the traditional cloth-painting art is known for its intricate detailing, luminous colours, and elaborate compositions. Created on finely prepared cloth using mineral pigments and gold detailing, it features motifs such as lotuses, cows, trees, and ornamental borders, reflecting exceptional artisan craftsmanship, while its golden finish lends it a regal appeal — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

PM Modi gave a Chola bronze sculpture to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, which represents the traditional metalwork associated with the Chola dynasty.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a traditional Chola Bronze Sculpture to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to Manila, Philippines. Chola bronze sculptures represent the pinnacle of classical Indian metallurgy and artistic excellence, flourishing between the ninth and thirteenth centuries under the Chola dynasty in South India. Created using the traditional lost-wax casting technique, known as Madhuchista Vidhana, each sculpture is individually handcrafted, making it a unique work of art. Renowned for their anatomical precision, graceful forms and expressive detailing, these sculptures also preserve valuable insights into the clothing, jewellery, hairstyles and aesthetic traditions of the Chola era. They stand as enduring symbols of Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural heritage, advanced metallurgical skills and India's artistic legacy. November 18, 2026

What gifts did PM Modi present to other ASEAN leaders?

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet received a Dokra metal boat, which is made using the traditional low-wax casting technique. Myanmar and Brunei leaders received Bidriware vases featuring silver-inlay work associated with Bidar in Karnataka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a traditional Dokra Artwork Boat to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet during his visit to Manila, Philippines. The traditional Indian metal craft is created using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, a tradition dating back over 4,000 years. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, it depicts a boat carrying figures and birds, reflecting community life and harmony with nature. Each piece is individually modelled in wax and cast in metal, making it unique. The boat symbolises unity, cooperation, resilience, and collective progress, while the craft preserves ancestral skills, supports artisan livelihoods, and represents India's rich folk-art heritage. — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Laos' Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone was gifted a rose quartz elephant decorated with gold work. Thailand's PM Anutin Charnvirakul was gifted a Rogan art painting from Kutch in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Rose Quartz Elephant with Gold Work to Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone during his visit to Manila, Philippines Particularly associated with Rajasthan's stone-carving centres such as Jaipur, the decorative craft is carved from natural rose quartz and polished to reveal its soft, translucent sheen, before being adorned with intricate hand-painted gold detailing, floral motifs, and traditional ornamental designs. The artwork combines the skills of gemstone carving and miniature painting. The elephant symbolises strength, wisdom, dignity, and royal grandeur in Indian tradition, while the gilded craftsmanship reflects India's rich heritage of luxury handicrafts and royal decorative arts. — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Timor-Leste's leader Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão received an agate bowl from Khambhat, Gujarat. Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hung was gifted a traditional Indian leather wall hanging.

What did PM Modi gift Japan and Australia?

Coming to the Quad leaders, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was gifted a royal blue Banarasi Katan silk stole in a Sadheli box.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a Royal Blue Banarasi Katan Silk Stole in a Sadheli box to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during their meeting in Manila, Philippines The stole, presented in an elegant Sadheli box, symbolises India's enduring friendship, warmth, and cultural esteem. Woven from fine Katan silk, it showcases the centuries-old textile artistry of Banaras, with intricate motifs reflecting the precision and craftsmanship of generations of weavers, while its royal blue colour evokes dignity, wisdom, and harmony. — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM, was presented with a Jaipur blue pottery artefact, which is known for its blue designs and glossy finish.