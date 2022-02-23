PM Modi makes special request to voters as fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls begin

As voting began for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed to the people to contribute towards strengthening democracy by casting their ballots.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today is the fourth phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. I request all the voters to make their contribution to strengthening democracy by casting their valuable votes."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the voters to "participate enthusiastically" as "your one vote will contribute significantly in protecting the honour and rights of crore of poor people of the state as well as in keeping the state free from fear, corruption and mafia terror".

READ | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: Phase 4 polling begins in 59 constituencies

In his appeal, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari requested the voters to "use their vote and contribute their bit in strengthening democracy".

In the fourth phase polls, voting is underway in 59 Assembly constituencies spread across the nine districts of Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Fatehpur, Pilibhit, and Banda.

READ | Assembly Polls 2022: EC eases campaign curbs in UP, Manipur as Covid-19 cases decline

As many as 624 candidates are in the fray. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the Congress, Bhartiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party as the main contenders.

According to the Election Commission, 2.3 crore people, including 1.14 crore men and 99.3 lakh women, are eligible to vote, for which 24,643 polling booths and 13,817 polling centres have been set up in this phase.

Of the 59 seats, the BJP had won 51 in the 2017 Assembly elections, four had gone to the Samajwadi Party, and three to the Bahujan Samaj Party. The BJP's ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) had bagged one seat.