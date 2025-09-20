PM Modi makes BOLD remark amid tariff, H-1B visa concerns: 'India's biggest enemy is...'

PM Modi said, "For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flaged off several developmental projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Bhavnagar, Gujarat on Saturday. Following the inauguration, the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Bhavnagar, emphasising the importance of self-reliance.

The PM said, "Today, India is moving forward with the spirit of 'Vishwabandhu'. Duniya mein koi hamara bada dushman nahi hai. Agar hamara koi dushman hai toh woh hai dusre deshon par hamari nirbharta (We have no major enemy in the world. Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries). This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence. We must always reiterate this."

He added that to ensure a stable and prosperous future for the coming generations, India cannot afford to have major foreign dependence.

PM Modi's 'atmanirbhar' push

He stated, "The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the country's failure. For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar. If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion countrymen to others. We cannot leave the resolution for the country's development to the dependence of others. We cannot put the future of the coming generations at stake."

"There is only one medicine for a hundred sorrows, and that is a self-reliant India," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi has been reiterating his call for an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Earlier, in Assam, he emphasised that India has embarked on the path to becoming "self-reliant" in the energy sector, highlighting the country's dependence on other countries for importing crude oil and gas.

"We have been dependent on foreign countries for these things. We import huge quantities of crude oil and gas from foreign countries, and in return, India has to give lakhs of crores of rupees to other countries every year. Our money creates jobs abroad. The income of the people there increases. It was necessary to change this situation. That is why India has embarked on the path of becoming self-reliant for its energy needs," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister's remarks coincide with growing concerns following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a change in the H-1B visa application fee.

H-1B visa application fee hike

Applicants for the H-1B visa will now be required to pay a USD100,000 application fee, which reportedly exceeds the median annual salary of a new H-1B visa holder. India, which accounts for 71% of H-1B visa holders, will likely face significant impact, and the US has not provided relief from the 50% tariffs imposed on Indian imports.

