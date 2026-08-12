PM Modi makes big statement on social media, asks youth to choose books over reels: 'A shortcut will cut you short'

PM Modi urges youth to avoid shortcuts and read autobiographies, saying 'a shortcut will cut you short' in the age of reels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a direct message to the younger generation while speaking at a gathering in the capital. 'We live in the age of 'Reels' and social media influencers,' he stated. 'Even in this era of shortcuts, let us remember something often written at railroad stations: A shortcut will cut you short.'

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PM Modi stated that although social media is a part of modern life, young people shouldn't rely solely on short content to learn. 'I would urge young people to read the autobiography of anyone they admire,' he stated. 'An autobiography provides a distinctive viewpoint on the historical occurrences of a particular period. A biography's time period puts the reader in proximity to actual history.'

Reading full life stories, such as biographies and autobiographies, helps youth grasp the struggles and backgrounds of leaders, providing context often overlooked in short online videos. According to the PM, these narratives highlight the long-term efforts, failures and consistency required for success.

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Refers to former President Kovind’s book

PM Modi also discussed former President Ram Nath Kovind's autobiography during his speech. 'That is why I sincerely hope that the hard work put in by Kovind ji proves beneficial to future generations and especially to the youth,' he stated. Kovind ji's rise from a small town to the highest constitutional post, according to PM Modi, demonstrates perseverance and diligence. According to him, these kinds of tales can inspire young people to prioritise long-term work above immediate celebrity.

The Prime Minister's comments coincide with the ongoing influence of short-form videos on the way people consume information. His message was straightforward: genuine growth still comes from reading, studying, and working hard in a society where shortcuts are sought after.