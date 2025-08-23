Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...

At the same event, PM Modi highlighted ongoing efforts towards developing a homegrown 6G network. He also said India is set to become a major player in the global electric vehicle (EV) market. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

PM Modi makes BIG announcement, says India will have first homegrown semiconductor chip by...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India's first domestically-manufactured semiconductor chip will hit the market by the end of this year. He further said the government was working swiftly to develop a made-in-India 6G network. PM Modi made the remarks at The Economic Times World Leaders Forum on Saturday. He lamented that India missed the chance to enter semiconductor production decades ago, but added that the scenario has now changed.

What did PM Modi say on India's semiconductor production?

PM Modi said at the forum: "We all know that semiconductor manufacturing could have started in India 50–60 years ago, but India missed that too, and the same thing continued for many years to come. Today we have changed this situation. Semiconductor-related factories have started coming up in India." The PM added: "By the end of this year, the first Made in India chip will come in the market."

What other key announcements did PM Modi make?

At the same event, PM Modi highlighted ongoing efforts towards developing a homegrown 6G network. He also said India is set to become a major player in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, adding the country is preparing to export EVs to 100 nations. "India is now going to export electric vehicles to 100 countries of the world. A very big programme related to this is also being held after 2 days on 26th August," he said. "India, which follows the mantra of Reform, Perform, Transform, is today in a position to take the world out of slow growth rate."

When will India have its first homegrown semiconductor chip?
First made-in-India semiconductor chip will hit the market by the end of 2025.

What did PM Modi say about 6G network in India?
PM Modi said the government is working swiftly to develop a homegrown 6G network

How many countries does India export EVs to?
India is preparing to export EVs to 100 countries, PM Modi said.

