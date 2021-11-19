PM Modi addresses nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Dev Diwali 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 am today (November 19).

Live updates:

I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpir Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation.

Guru Nanak ji had said 'Vich Duniya Sev Kamaiye, Taan Dargah Baisan Paiyeea'. It means that only by taking the path of service to the nation can life turn out well. Our government has been working with this sense of service, to make the lives of people easy: PM Narendra Modi

When I became PM in 2014, we (the government) prioritised farmers' welfare & development... Many people are unaware of the fact that 80/100 are small scale farmers who have less than 2 hectares of land and are over 10 crores in population. This piece of land is their survival: PM Modi

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv".

During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for Naval ships to the Indian Navy.