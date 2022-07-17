PM Modi likely to interact with Birmingham CWG-bound athletes on July 20

File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to interact with the country’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG)-bound sportspersons on July 20.

The meeting will happen over virtual conferencing at 10 am.

Notably, the Birmingham edition of the CWG will start on July 28 and go on till August 8.

As per the announcements made by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), there will be a 322-strong contingent, including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff.

According to TOI, the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has already informed CWG-bound athletes about their upcoming interaction with PM Modi. They have been asked to remain available for a ‘dry run’ in the lead up to the event.

Many CWG-bound athletes have already reached Birmingham as per their respective training schedules. Others who are competing at different global locations and will be reaching the venue directly will leave from Delhi.

Indian athletes are expected to enter the Athletes Village post its official opening on July 23.

Sharing his thoughts, IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said, "We are sending one of our strongest squads ever to the CWG and even with a strength sport for us like shooting not being there, we are confident of bettering our performance from the last edition.

"Make no mistake, the competition will be world class and fierce but our athletes have prepared well and are fit and raring to go. We wish them all the very best."

The Games-bound Indian athletes and officials will be staying at five different "Villages" with the women's cricket team being put up in a separate facility in the Birmingham city centre.

In a press release issued by the IOA, the apex sports body's top office-bearer thanked the government for its support to the athletes and federations.

Mehta said, "It needs to be said that the Government of India led by the Hon. Prime Minister have provided unprecedented support to Olympic sports in recent years and our best ever performance at the Olympic Games stand testimony to that.

"We remain ever grateful for the same and are sure our athletes will ensure that rich rewards are reaped for the untiring efforts put in by them, most of all the Union Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India."

Some prominent names in the squad include Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

Defending CWG champions Manika Batra, Vinesh Phogat as well as 2018 Asian Games gold medallists Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Hima Das and Amit Panghal are also part of the contingent.

(With PTI Inputs)