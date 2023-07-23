Headlines

Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of capital, Yamuna crosses danger mark again

'Bheek maango andolan': Man upset with Ajay Devgn begs for money for him on Nasik street, says 'stop being part of...'

Sidharth Malhotra spends Sunday playing with pet dog, Kiara Advani reacts - see post

Meet India's second-richest mining billionaire with Rs 1,36,100 crore net worth, know about his business empire

IND vs WI: Miss World Trinidad & Tobago meets Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan, pics go viral

PM Modi likely to inaugurate redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex on July 26; see pics here

The G20 Leaders' summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency.

Latest News

IANS

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

The redeveloped ITPO complex at Pragati Maidan, which will host G20 Leaders' meetings, is likely to be inaugurated on July 26 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The G20 Leaders' summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the Pragati Maidan complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern exhibition complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling the colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention

Center (NECC) in Shanghai, an official statement said. The Level 3 of the convention centre, has a seating capacity of 7,000 individuals and is a suitable venue for hosting mega conferences, international summits and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities. Among its many exceptional features, the renovated exhibition ground has an amphitheater with a seating capacity for 3,000 individuals. It also has a parking space for 5,500 vehicles.

 

 

