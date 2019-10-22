PM Modi likely to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on November 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor, connecting the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district to Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, on November 9.

PM Modi is also expected to flag off the first batch of pilgrims who will visit the Sikh holy shrine.

The Prime Minister will also participate in a ceremony at the new terminal which has been constructed for pilgrims of the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur.

While India is likely to inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 9, Pakistan is also expected to inaugurate the corridor on its side on the same day and will receive the first batch of pilgrims.

Earlier on Monday, after talking to an "adamant" Pakistan for weeks, India on Monday said it is "constrained" to accept US $20 service fee proposed by Islamabad for using the Kartarpur corridor. The Kartarpur agreement, which was earlier expected to be signed both sides on Wednesday at the zero point near Dera Baba Nanak, may be postponed, as per sources.

The corridor connects the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Ahead of the signing, the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday said, "While agreeing to sign the Agreement, the Government of Pakistan has been once again urged to reconsider its insistence to levy service fee on pilgrims. India would be ready to amend the Agreement accordingly at any time."

Expressing "disappointment", New Delhi said, "Government has consistently urged Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy such a fee."

This was the second time in a week that India has asked Pakistan to drop its US $20 fee proposal as it is people to people project but Pakistan has been "rigid and inflexible in its unreasonable demand". Even after more than a month when the proposal was first handed, it has refused to budge. Islamabad says it is charging $20 to cover the operational cost of the corridor.