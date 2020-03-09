Headlines

PM Modi likely to call-off visit to Bangladesh amid coronavirus scare

Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 09, 2020, 11:29 AM IST

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed over 3,000 people globally, government sources has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh may be cancelled. The information comes just hours after three positive cases of the virus were confirmed in the country.

Sources have, however, said that a final decision in the matter will be taken soon.

Modi was scheduled to visit Bangladesh on March 17 to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was invited by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The country has also cancelled the grand inaugural ceremony of Rahman’s birth centenary which PM Modi was scheduled to attend and has cancelled participation of foreign secretaries due to health concerns.

This is the second foreign visit which is likely to be cancelled by the prime minister in wake of the global spread of coronavirus. Earlier, his visit to Brussels to hold a summit meeting with the European Union was called off.

During his visit, PM Modi was expected to assuage Bangladesh's concerns over the citizenship law and the NRC.

Notably, demands for cancellation of Modi's visit were made by protesters in Bangladesh who are agitating the CAA and NRC. However, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday (March 8) assured that the nation's security agencies are capable of handling 'any untoward situation'.

