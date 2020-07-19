PM Modi likely to attend 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Aug 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely attend the bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. According to sources close to Zee News, Modi will be in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5.

Sources also stated that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.

The pooja will be conducted by priests from Kashi and some priests from Varanasi.

A meeting of the members of Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, mandated by the Supreme Court, met in Ayodhya on Saturday and agreed two dates for the 'bhoomi poojan'-August 3 and 5.

The meeting was attended by chairman of the trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, trust general secretary Champat Rai, construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trustee Yugpurush Paramanand Giri Maharaj, trustee Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Dr Anil Mishra, Kameshwar Choupal, Mahant Dinendra Das, Additional Secretary, Home, Government of India nominated member Gyanesh Kumar IAS, Additional Chief Secretary Uttar Pradesh nominated member Awanish Awasthi IAS and Ayodhya District Magistrate ex-officio member Anuja Kumar Jha.

"We have suggested two auspicious dates - August 3 and 5 - for the Prime Minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets." Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Trust's president Nritya Gopal Das said after the meeting.

The suggestions have been finalized. The ultimate decision will be taken by the PMO in this regard.