PM Modi likely to announce 'One Nation One Health Card' in Independence Day speech, here is what it means

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to announce 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme in his Independence Day speech on Saturday, August 15 which would revolutionalise health care system in the country.

Under the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme, a person's medical history records, including all the treatments and tests that the person has undergone, will be digitally saved in a database and can be accessed by an authorised person from anywhere in the country.

A unique ID will be issued to every citizen who opts for this card, through which he/she will be able to log in to the system.

If a beneficiary gets a test done, the reports will be saved in the card. In case the beneficiary needs to travel other parts of the country, they would not need to bring the old reports in physical form to the doctor. The doctor would be able to see the medical records with the help of the unique ID of the card.

Hospitals, clinics, and doctors will all be linked to a central server. However, it is completely up to hospitals and citizens, whether they want to opt for the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme or not.

The scheme will be implemented in a phase-wise manner. A budget of Rs 500 crore has been allotted for the first phase of the plan.

The data would be safe with adequate privacy features in place. Full measures will be taken to keep people's personal information secure, sources said.

Health Card will be made on the lines of Aaadhar Card with one exception - the scheme would be optional for the citizens.

According to the sources, the scope of the 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme will be gradually extended so that not only clinics and hospitals, but medical stores and medical insurance companies can remain connected on the server through this scheme.

The privacy of the people will be of utmost importance. A doctor or a hospital will be allowed to access a person's records only when he will give permission for the same.