In the video, the PM can be seen stooping to pick up a small white rectangular card placed on the carpet and putting it in his pocket.

Attention has been drawn to a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lifting a small marker carrying the Indian flag from the ground and placing it in his pocket during the Quad leaders' group photograph. The moment was recorded during the first meeting of Quad leaders since 2024, which was held alongside the ASEAN leaders' summit in Manila on Tuesday.

In the video, the PM can be seen stooping to pick up a small white rectangular card placed on the carpet and putting it in his pocket. The card looked like the position markers or nameplates laid on the floor to guide leaders on where to stand for the group picture. The marker carried the Indian flag.

The gesture of retrieving the national flag marker rather than letting it remain on the floor became a talking point from the photo-op.

Modi poses with Trump, Albanese and Takaichi for Quad photo

The joint picture featured PM Modi with US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

VIDEO | Philippines: PM Narendra Modi picks up a piece of paper from the floor while standing together with Quad leaders in Manila. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/W02MUE2w5q November 17, 2026

In another moment from the interaction, PM Modi seemed to indicate that it was time to proceed while Trump was responding to questions from journalists. While the US President continued speaking to the media, the PM was heard asking, "Shall we move?"

PM Modi also did not show any clear reaction when Trump called him a "tough man" in his remarks.

Modi calls Quad a partnership built on trust

Addressing the Quad Summit, the PM described the grouping as a "constructive and trusted partnership" and highlighted its role in delivering solutions in the Indo-Pacific region.

"For India, the Quad is a constructive and trusted partnership that aims to provide trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific in areas like maritime security, supply chains, new technologies, and disaster response," he said.

Pointing to regular engagement between the four countries, Modi noted that their foreign ministers had met five times since January 2025, which reflects their political commitment to the grouping.

"Since January last year, Quad foreign ministers have met five times. This is proof of our political will and shared commitment towards the partnership," he said.