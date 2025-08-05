PM Modi-led NDA Parliamentary meeting: Resolution praising Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev passed; know key details

In the PM Modi-led NDA parliamentary meeting, NDA MPs passed a resolution praising the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. The new MPs were introduced, and condolences were given to the family members of the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, marking the first such gathering during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. He was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor. The high-stakes meeting, held in the Parliament complex, saw the participation of all Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance partners.



At the meeting, condolences were offered to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Newly elected Members of Parliament were introduced to the Prime Minister during the meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut were among key leaders of the NDA from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha who were present at the meeting. The meeting took place amid an ongoing deadlock in Parliament, where the Opposition is demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and calling for its cancellation.



NDA Resolution praises PM Modi on Operation Sindoor, Operation Mahadev



The NDA members passed a resolution praising the success of two major anti-terror operations, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. The resolution noted recent global developments that show support for India's stand against terrorism. It highlighted that the United States has officially declared The Resistance Front (TRF), which was behind the Pahalgam attack, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.

It also noted that the BRICS Joint Declaration condemning the Pahalgam attack, avowing to "ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism", reflects a win for India's diplomatic stance against terrorism inflicted on its soil by Pakistan. The developments reflect India's rising clout on the global stage and international affirmation.

After Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister ensured that 59 Members of Parliament from across parties visited 32 countries to present India's point of view. This is one of the most comprehensive global outreach ever launched by India, highlighting how the country has been a victim of terror and why a terror attack in any one part of the world is a crime against humanity across the globe. The participation of Opposition MPs shows the maturity of our democracy and the statesmanship of the Prime Minister, who believes that in matters of national interest, we are all together.

The resolution also praised the courage of Indian security forces during the operations, calling their bravery a true example of dedication to the nation. Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respect to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Modi's NDA meet amid Parliament monsoon session



Meanwhile, the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting came at a crucial juncture, just two days ahead of the opening of nominations for the Vice-President’s election, scheduled to begin on August 7. With the NDA holding a clear majority in the electoral college, the selection of its Vice-Presidential candidate is anticipated to be a formality.

The Monsoon Session has largely been disrupted so far, with the Opposition staging continuous protests, particularly over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. The Opposition alleges that the revision exercise is politically motivated and biased in favour of the ruling party.

With inputs from syndicate feeds)