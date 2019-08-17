PM Modi leaves for two-day Bhutan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for a two-day state visit to Bhutan. This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election as the PM. Bhutan was Modi's first foreign destination after taking charge as the Prime Minister in 2014.

The Prime Minister's Office, in a tweet from its official handle, announced that the Prime Minister has emplaned for the kingdom, adding that the Prime Minister, during this visit, will take part in several programmes that would further cement the bond between India and Bhutan.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also tweeted, saying, "A central pillar of our ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Continuing the high-level exchanges between the two countries, PM @narendramodi departs for #Bhutan on a two-day visit. This is PM’s second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election.

According to sources, the Prime Minister's focus during this visit would be on talks regarding space, hydropower projects and Ru Pay cards.

Calling Bhutan a “trusted friend and neighbour”, PM Modi had in a pre-departure statement said, “India and Bhutan enjoy excellent bilateral ties exemplified by our extensive development partnership, mutually beneficial hydro-power co-operation, and strong trade and economic linkages.”

He also said that India-Bhutan partnership forms an important pillar of New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and expressed confidence that his two-day trip will promote the time-tested ties between the two countries.

After arrival at the Paro International Airport, PM Modi will start his visit by a visit to Simtokha Dzong, a monastery built by Ngawang Namgyal who unified Bhutan. Following that, he will receive audiences with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan Jigme Singye Wangchuck and hold talks with the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Dr Lotay Tshering. There, PM Modi will meet all members of the Bhutanese Parliament. He is also supposed to deliver a major address at the Royal University of Bhutan, visit the National Memorial Chorten and attend a cultural performance at Tashichhodzong - a Buddhist monastery - hosted in his honour.

The foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale earlier said, “PM is looking forward to his visit to Bhutan. He has a very strong personal relationship with both majesties the king, his majesty the 4th king as well as the Prime Minister Dr Lotay who also graced the swearing-in the ceremony of PM in May.”

During the visit, 10 MoUs are slated to be signed between the two close neighbours in fields like education amongst others. Five inaugurations are also expected to take place, including that of the Mangdechhu hydroelectric power plant and the ISRO-built earth station in Thimphu.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provides an opportunity to the two sides to discuss ways to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral partnership, including economic and development co-operation, hydropower co-operation, people-to-people-ties as well as shared views on regional matters and other issues of mutual interest," an MEA statement said.After wrapping up his bilateral engagements, Modi will depart for New Delhi from Paro on Sunday.

