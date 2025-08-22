Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar

Before inaugurating these projects, Prime Minister Modi also held a roadshow in the city. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.

ANI

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 12:54 PM IST

PM Modi lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore in Bihar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gaya in Bihar.

Before inaugurating these projects, Prime Minister Modi also held a roadshow in the city. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha.

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two trains

Prime Minister Modi flagged off two trains - Amrit Bharat Express between Gaya and Delhi which will improve passenger convenience with modern facilities, comfort, and safety and Buddhist Circuit Train between Vaishali and Koderma which will give a boost to tourism and religious travel across key Buddhist sites in the region.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for a series of urban infrastructure projects worth around Rs 1,260 crore. These include the STP and Sewerage Network at Daudnagar in Aurangabad, and Jehanabad; STP and interception and diversion works at Barahiya in Lakhisarai, and Jamui. Under AMRUT 2.0, he laid the foundation stone of Water Supply Projects at Aurangabad, Bodhgaya and Jehanabad.

These projects will provide clean drinking water, modern sewerage systems, and improved sanitation thereby improving health standards and quality of life in the region.

In a significant development for Bihar's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Aunta-Simaria bridge project on NH-31.

A 8.15 km long marvel that includes a 1.86 km long, 6-lane bridge over the Ganga River. Constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore, this bridge promises to revolutionize connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai.

6-lane bridge over the Ganga River

The bridge has been constructed parallel to an old 2-lane dilapidated rail-cum-road bridge "Rajendra Setu" which is in poor condition forcing heavy vehicles to re-route.

The new bridge will reduce this extra travel distance of more than 100 km for the heavy vehicles travelling between North Bihar (Begusarai, Supaul, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria etc) and South Bihar areas (Sheikhpura, Nawada, Lakhisarai etc). It will also help reduce issues of traffic jams in other parts of the region due to the detour which these vehicles were forced to take.

It will boost economic growth in the adjoining areas, especially in North Bihar, which are dependent on South Bihar and Jharkhand for getting necessary raw material. It will also provide better connectivity to the famous pilgrimage place of Simaria Dham, which is also the birthplace of famous poet Late Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated the four-lane Bakhtiyarpur to Mokama section of NH-31, worth around Rs 1,900 crore, which will ease congestion, reduce travel time, and enhance passenger and freight movement.

Further, improvement to the two-lane with paved shoulders of Bikramganj-Dawath-Nawanagar-Dumraon section of NH-120 in Bihar will improve connectivity in rural areas, providing new economic opportunities for the local population.

Strengthening the power sector infrastructure in Bihar, the Prime Minister inaugurated Buxar Thermal Power Plant (660x1 MW) worth around Rs 6,880 crore. It will significantly enhance power generation capacity, improve energy security, and meet the growing electricity demand of the region.

In a major boost to health infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Muzaffarpur.

The centre includes advanced Oncology OPD, IPD wards, operation theatres, modern lab, blood bank, and a 24-bed ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and HDU (High Dependency Unit). This state-of-the-art facility will provide advanced and affordable cancer care to patients in Bihar and neighbouring states, reducing the need to travel to distant metros for treatment.

Furthering his vision of Swachh Bharat and ensuring Aviral and Nirmal Dhara of river Ganga, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) and Sewerage Network at Munger constructed under Namami Gange worth over Rs 520 crore. It will help reduce pollution load in the Ganga and improve sanitation facilities in the region. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

