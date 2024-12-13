The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and launched multiple development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday. PM Modi performed pooja and darshan at Sangam and later he also performed Pooja at Akshay Vata Vriksh followed by darshan and pooja at Hanuman Mandir and Saraswati Koop. The Prime Minister also inaugurated various projects for Mahakumbh 2025.

It will include various rail and road projects like 10 new Road Over Bridges (RoBs) or flyovers, permanent Ghats and riverfront roads, among others, to boost infrastructure and provide seamless connectivity in Prayagraj. In line with his commitment towards Swachh and Nirmal Ganga, the Prime Minister inaugurated projects of interception, tapping, diversion and treatment of minor drains leading to river Ganga which will ensure zero discharge of untreated water into the river. He also inaugurated various infrastructure projects related to drinking water and power. The Prime Minister inaugurated major temple corridors which will include the Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor, Shringverpur Dham Corridor, Akshayvat Corridor, and Hanuman Mandir Corridor among others.

These projects will ensure ease of access to devotees and also boost spiritual tourism. Prime Minister launched the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot that will provide details to give guidance and updates on the events to devotees on Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The Maha Kumbh held once every 12 years, is scheduled to begin on January 13 and conclude on February 26, 2025, in Prayagraj.

The main bathing festival, known as the "Shahi Snan" (royal baths), will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). As part of the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Police will integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies into their CCTV systems to enhance security for the millions of devotees expected to attend, Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said.

