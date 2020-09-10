PM Modi launches 'Matsya Sampada Yojana', e-Gopala app for farmers

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a flagship scheme for focused and sustainable development of fisheries sector in the country. He also launched the e-Gopala app, a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and information portal for direct use of farmers. At the launch, PM Modi said that the app will give farmers the freedom from middlemen and provide all information related to productivity, health and diet for the cattle.

"Along with the good breed of animals, the correct scientific information about their care is equally important. For this, technology has been continuously used for the past years. In this direction, the `e-Gopala` app has been started today," he said.

"The e-Gopala app will be a digital medium that helps livestock owners. It will be easy to choose advanced livestock. They will get freedom from middlemen. This app will give all information related to productivity, health and diet for the cattle," he added.

Speaking about the Matsya Sampada Yojana , PM Modi said, “People engaged in pisciculture will benefit largely from this scheme. It is our aim that in the next 3-4 years we double our production and give fisheries sector a boost.” ."In Patna, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Madhepura, Kishanganj and Samastipur many facilities have been inaugurated and the foundation stone laid. With this, fish producers will get new infrastructure, modern equipment, new markets will also be available," he said.

Launching PMMSY and a series of development projects for Bihar’s growth. #AatmaNirbharBihar https://t.co/NrUh8O7mqB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2020

PM Modi said that works worth Rs 1,700 crore are being started under this scheme in 21 states of India."The Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana has been set with this goal in mind. Today the scheme is being launched in 21 states of the country. Over 20 thousand crore rupees will be spent on this in the next 4-5 years. Out of this, work worth Rs 1,700 crore is being started today," he added.

"Today the schemes that have been initiated, the thought behind that is that our villages become pillars of an `Atmanirbhar Bharat`. The attempt is that now in this century - Blue Revolution means work related to fisheries, White Revolution means dairy work, Sweet Revolution means honey production. It will enrich our villages further, strengthen them," the Prime Minister said.

(With agency inputs)