PM Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA campaign on Twitter to gather support for CAA

Aiming to gather public support on the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Twitter outreach campaign using the hashtag '#IndiaSupportsCAA' and reiterated that the law was not meant to deprive anyone of their citizenship.

"CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone's citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA..," Modi tweeted.

The PM also tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA" and "calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups".

"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups," said the PM.

The citizenship law promises citizenship to "illegal immigrants" belonging to minority communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution in the three countries.

While critics say that the law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country.

The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.