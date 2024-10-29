Starting from this date, individuals with an Ayushman card can receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh at any hospital participating in the AB PMJAY program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) scheme for senior citizens' healthcare on October 29. Starting from this date, individuals with an Ayushman card can receive free treatment up to ₹5 lakh at any hospital participating in the AB PMJAY program. Alongside this, PM Modi will unveil additional initiatives, including the U-WIN portal, designed as a permanent digital record for vaccinations, covering children from birth to 17 years and pregnant women, inspired by India’s Co-WIN vaccine management system.

In a message on X, PM Modi emphasized, “Augmenting healthcare infrastructure is our priority. Today’s initiatives will make top-quality and affordable healthcare facilities available to citizens.”

Key details of the AB-PMJAY health coverage plan include:

Eligibility: Citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of income status, can receive health coverage under AB PMJAY. Reach: The program aims to support around six crore people from 4.5 crore households, per PTI. Access: Eligible individuals must register on the PMJAY portal or Ayushman app. Even those with an existing Ayushman card need to reapply and complete their eKYC for a new card. Implementation: The scheme covers 33 states and Union Territories, excluding Delhi, Odisha, and West Bengal. Additional Top-Up: For families already covered by AB PMJAY, senior members aged 70 and above will get an exclusive annual top-up of ₹5 lakh, separate from the family’s shared coverage. Impact to Date: The PMJAY scheme has facilitated 7.37 crore hospital admissions, with nearly half for women beneficiaries, resulting in benefits exceeding ₹1 lakh crore. Eligibility for Insured: Senior citizens with existing private health insurance or Employees' State Insurance coverage are also eligible under AB PMJAY. Coverage Choice: Those 70 and older using schemes like CGHS, ECHS, or Ayushman CAPF can choose between their current plan or AB PMJAY. Broad Reach: AB PMJAY supports 10.74 crore families, representing the bottom 40% of India's population. Hospital Network: As of September 1, 2024, 29,648 hospitals, including 12,696 private facilities, are empanelled to provide services under PMJAY.

These upcoming projects represent a significant investment in healthcare, with a total worth of ₹12,850 crore.